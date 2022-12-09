Dr. Peter Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Martin, MD
Dr. Peter Martin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
A very knowledgeable doctor with excellent interpersonal skills. He took a great deal of time to explain the situation to me and was very quick to follow up with another doctor associated with my case. I really felt like I was in good hands and highly recommend him.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952555799
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- Hematology
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Nodular Lymphoma and Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
