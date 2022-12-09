Overview

Dr. Peter Martin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Nodular Lymphoma and Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.