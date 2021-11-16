Dr. Peter Marcello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Marcello, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Marcello, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (781) 744-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marcello is the best doctor I've ever been to. I was consulting with another Gastroenterologist who told me that my polyp may have to be removed by re-section. I went to this wonderful man with the well earned God complex who told me that he was 90% sure he could remove it through a colonoscopy. And guess what, he removed it without issue. I love this man, he is confident and should be, he deserves it.
About Dr. Peter Marcello, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Hitchcock Clin
- Deaconess Hosp, General Surgery
- Harvard Med Sch-Deaconess Hosp
- Boston U, School of Medicine
