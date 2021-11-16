See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Burlington, MA
Dr. Peter Marcello, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Marcello, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Marcello works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Intestinal Abscess and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-5100
  2. 2
    Peabody
    1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-8990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Abscess
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2021
    Dr. Marcello is the best doctor I've ever been to. I was consulting with another Gastroenterologist who told me that my polyp may have to be removed by re-section. I went to this wonderful man with the well earned God complex who told me that he was 90% sure he could remove it through a colonoscopy. And guess what, he removed it without issue. I love this man, he is confident and should be, he deserves it.
    Diane — Nov 16, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Marcello, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477603660
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Hitchcock Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Deaconess Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harvard Med Sch-Deaconess Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Marcello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcello has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Intestinal Abscess and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

