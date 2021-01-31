See All Vascular Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Peter Mann, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Peter Mann, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from INDIRA GANDHI NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital.

Dr. Mann works at Peter Mann MD Inc in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter Mann MD Inc
    Peter Mann MD Inc
7634 Girard Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 412-3353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Coronado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 31, 2021
    5 Star Service, 24 hours Guarantee for PCR Tests and Integrity San Diego Medical Care is the Best and Number one place for Covid Tests Dear Dr. Peter Mann and Team, I would like you to know that Jacklyns delivery of service was of a Five Star level. I am sure you know how a tremendous asset she is to you. San Diego Medical Care is also the best place. There are too many scamming places out there and that promise fast results but dint deliver. I am an International Five Star Hotelier and my expectations of service and integrity are very high. I researched at great length for a reputable establishment that would not only guarantee my PCR Test results in 24 hours for my trip to London and India but also deliver excellence in service. There are so many Covid Test establishments that promise 24 to 48 hours for the PCR results but they do not deliver. They take 3, 4, 5 day and even more. There are several “ scamming “ companies also. So when I was researching for the right place that fitted
    ANIL POPAT — Jan 31, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Mann, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1386678738
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    • Med College Of Pa And Hospital
    • Yale University
    • INDIRA GANDHI NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Nagpur University / Indira Gandhi Medical College
    • Emergency Medicine
