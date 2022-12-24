See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. Peter Mangone, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (95)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Mangone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.

Dr. Mangone works at Adventist Health Hendersonville , NC in Hendersonville, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Bunion and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Hendersonville
    100 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 684-8501
    Emerge Ortho - Blue Ridge Bone and Joint Clinic, Asheville, NC
    129 Mcdowell St, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 258-8800
    Emerge Ortho - Blue Ridge Bone and Joint Clinic, Asheville, NC
    60 Livingston St, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 258-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
  • Mission Hospital
  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Morton's Neuroma
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Replacement
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur
Joint Drainage
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Steroid Injection
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction
Acute Gout
Amputated Toe
Ankle Arthrodesis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthritis of the Toe
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneal Osteotomy
Calcaneus Fracture
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Claw Toe
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Fractures
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Femur Fracture
Flatfoot Correction
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction
Foot Injuries
Forefoot Reconstruction
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF)
Fractured Lower Leg
Hallux Rigidus
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand Fracture
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Humerus Fracture
Infectious Arthritis
Ingrown Toenail
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Metatarsal Fracture
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery
Neuroplasty
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pediatric Ankle Fractures
Pediatric Fractures
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy
Peroneal Tendon Surgery
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Post-Traumatic Arthritis
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery
Posterior Tibial Tendon Repair
Pseudoarthrosis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery
Reconstructive Foot Surgery
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Seronegative Arthritis
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylosis
Synovial Biopsy
Tendon Repair
Tendon Surgery
Tibia Fracture
Toe Fractures
Toe Injuries
Toe Sprain
Toe Wounds
Trigger Finger
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wear and Tear Arthritis
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 24, 2022
    Dr. Mangone has done 8 surgeries on my feet. In one situation he saved my left foot from possible amputation!! I just had surgery today to address an infected ulcer. I saw Dr.Mangone on Thursday and by 12:45 on Friday, I was in surgery. Dr.Mangone goes above and beyond the typical doctor, patient relationship. He truly cares about his patients. Here is a story to prove it. We have an elderly couple we are friends with where the husband had some issues with his feet. They were not able to travel to Dr. Mangones office. Dr. Mangone made a house call to check in on this patient, something unheard of these days. Dr. Mangone is not only an outstanding surgeon, he is very well respected in his field. Every time I tell another doctor or nurses that he is my doctor, they all respond with “ you are very fortunate to have him as your doctor!! Do I need to say anything more!! Keep up your remarkable reputation Dr. Mangone in taking care of your patients!!!
    Larry Meadows — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Mangone, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023065240
    Education & Certifications

    • Cntr Ortho Care
    • Emory Univ Sch Of Med, Orthopedic Surgery Emory Univ Sch Of Med, General Surgery
    • Emory Affil Hosps
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Mangone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mangone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mangone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mangone has seen patients for Limb Pain, Bunion and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

