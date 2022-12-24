Dr. Peter Mangone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mangone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Mangone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Mangone works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Hendersonville100 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 684-8501
-
2
Emerge Ortho - Blue Ridge Bone and Joint Clinic, Asheville, NC129 Mcdowell St, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 258-8800
-
3
Emerge Ortho - Blue Ridge Bone and Joint Clinic, Asheville, NC60 Livingston St, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 258-8800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangone?
Dr. Mangone has done 8 surgeries on my feet. In one situation he saved my left foot from possible amputation!! I just had surgery today to address an infected ulcer. I saw Dr.Mangone on Thursday and by 12:45 on Friday, I was in surgery. Dr.Mangone goes above and beyond the typical doctor, patient relationship. He truly cares about his patients. Here is a story to prove it. We have an elderly couple we are friends with where the husband had some issues with his feet. They were not able to travel to Dr. Mangones office. Dr. Mangone made a house call to check in on this patient, something unheard of these days. Dr. Mangone is not only an outstanding surgeon, he is very well respected in his field. Every time I tell another doctor or nurses that he is my doctor, they all respond with “ you are very fortunate to have him as your doctor!! Do I need to say anything more!! Keep up your remarkable reputation Dr. Mangone in taking care of your patients!!!
About Dr. Peter Mangone, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023065240
Education & Certifications
- Cntr Ortho Care
- Emory Univ Sch Of Med, Orthopedic Surgery Emory Univ Sch Of Med, General Surgery
- Emory Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangone works at
Dr. Mangone has seen patients for Limb Pain, Bunion and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mangone speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.