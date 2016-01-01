Dr. Mandell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Mandell, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Mandell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Mandell works at
Locations
-
1
Imedd Inc. A Medical Group1663 Rollins Rd, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 692-2663
-
2
Women Caring for Women1720 El Camino Real Ste 120, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 773-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandell?
About Dr. Peter Mandell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1811055734
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandell works at
Dr. Mandell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.