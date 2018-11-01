Overview

Dr. Peter Mandel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Mandel works at Axia Women's Health in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ, Manalapan, NJ and Matawan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Osteopenia and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.