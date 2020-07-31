Dr. Malet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Malet, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Malet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Malet works at
Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital222 Station Plz N Ste 428, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2066
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malet?
DR Malet is a rock star!! Very knowledgeable great personality explains everything in detail listens to his patients, determined to find the root of the problem.
About Dr. Peter Malet, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1356308738
Education & Certifications
- University Pa Hospital
- Albany Mc
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malet works at
Dr. Malet has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Malet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.