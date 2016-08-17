Dr. Peter Magnusson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnusson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Magnusson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Magnusson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Seneca District Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 185 E 7th Ave, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Enloe Medical Center
- Glenn Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Seneca District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
As an RN who has worked in Cardiac Intensive Care for some time, I know the importance of a compassionate, intelligent experienced cardiologist. I have worked with Dr. Magnusson in a professional capacity. As a patient of Dr. Magnusson, I am more than satisfied that I am being well cared for with the most current cardiovascular medicine I can receive. Dr. M is very personal, explains everything that could or should be done & cares about follow-up. I highly recommend him for your cardiac care
About Dr. Peter Magnusson, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magnusson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magnusson has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magnusson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnusson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnusson.
