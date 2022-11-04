Overview

Dr. Peter Macdonald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Big Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ninewells Hospital and Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Macdonald works at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Medicine - Big Rapids in Big Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.