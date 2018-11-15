Dr. Peter Macarthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macarthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Macarthur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Macarthur, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Macarthur works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Sports Medicine - Fairfax8100 Innovation Park Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
-
2
Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 410, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (571) 414-6940
-
3
Inova Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
What a nice guy! Warm, caring, professional. Outstanding doctor.
About Dr. Peter Macarthur, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1073803912
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Tufts University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Macarthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macarthur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macarthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macarthur works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Macarthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macarthur.
