Dr. Peter Macarthur, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Macarthur, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Macarthur works at Inova Medical Group - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Sports Medicine - Fairfax
    8100 Innovation Park Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 (703) 970-6464
    Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine
    1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 410, Arlington, VA 22201 (571) 414-6940
    Inova Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 (703) 970-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Pain

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Pain
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Groin Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Concussion
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Needling
Elbow Pain
Elbow Sprain
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Exertional Compartment Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Hernia
Hip Pain
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Pain
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overuse Injuries
Patch Testing
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Prolotherapy Injections
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Skin Screenings
Sports Injuries
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stress Fracture
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Vitamin D Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Wrist Pain
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Buckeye Community Health Plan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 15, 2018
    What a nice guy! Warm, caring, professional. Outstanding doctor.
    About Dr. Peter Macarthur, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073803912
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Internship
    University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    University of Maryland School Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Tufts University
    Board Certifications
    Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Macarthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macarthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macarthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macarthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Macarthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macarthur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macarthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macarthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

