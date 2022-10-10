See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Peter Ly, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (84)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Ly, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Ly works at Houston Institute of Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Institute of Dermatology
    2565 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 240-4272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 10, 2022
    Dr. Ly is super attentive, detail oriented and the best psychiatrist I have seen hands down. Can only say positive things about my experience- staff is amazing as well. Truly a top notch office that runs smoothly from beginning to end. He is very professional and made me feel very comfortable. Made me feel listened to what I was telling him versus all of the other psychiatrists I have been to. A wonderful, caring doctor who listens and recommends not just medication, but recommends reading/books to go along with the healing process and other ways like diet and excercise to help with mental health.
    Deanna K — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Ly, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386881951
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas-Health Science Center At Houston
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Rice University
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Ly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ly works at Houston Institute of Dermatology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ly’s profile.

    Dr. Ly has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Ly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

