Overview

Dr. Peter Ly, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.



Dr. Ly works at Houston Institute of Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.