Dr. Peter Ly, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Ly, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Ly works at
Locations
Houston Institute of Dermatology2565 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (832) 240-4272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ly is super attentive, detail oriented and the best psychiatrist I have seen hands down. Can only say positive things about my experience- staff is amazing as well. Truly a top notch office that runs smoothly from beginning to end. He is very professional and made me feel very comfortable. Made me feel listened to what I was telling him versus all of the other psychiatrists I have been to. A wonderful, caring doctor who listens and recommends not just medication, but recommends reading/books to go along with the healing process and other ways like diet and excercise to help with mental health.
About Dr. Peter Ly, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1386881951
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-Health Science Center At Houston
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Rice University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ly has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Ly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.