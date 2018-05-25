Dr. Peter Luthringer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luthringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Luthringer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Peter Luthringer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 680 2nd Ave N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-6765
-
2
Integrative Brain Center1865 Veterans Park Dr Ste 202, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 591-3340
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I will definitely go back to Dr. Luthringer and I highly recommend him. My wait time was five minutes. When he came in he looked at the ex-ray the nurse had taken and asked me about my problem. He actually listened until I was finished then he asked me some questions. He diagnosed my problem and then explained how he came to that diagnosis. He explains things very clearly and he listens well.
About Dr. Peter Luthringer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215941885
Dr. Luthringer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luthringer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luthringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luthringer has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luthringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Luthringer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luthringer.
