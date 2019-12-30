See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Peter Lundblad, MD

Sports Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Lundblad, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Lundblad works at CHI Franciscan Family Medicine Clinic in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Franciscan Family Medicine Clinic
    4207 Kitsap Way, Bremerton, WA 98312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test

Dec 30, 2019
Over the years I have seen many Dr.'s and Dr. Lunblad was one of the most kind and caring. He was patient, considerate and truly interested in trying to solve the medical problem. I would highly recommend him .
Lisa Greer — Dec 30, 2019
About Dr. Peter Lundblad, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1508846767
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Naval Hospital
Residency
  • Naval Hospital - Bremerton
Internship
  • Naval Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

