Dr. Peter Lund, MD
Dr. Peter Lund, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Chattanooga Bone & Joint Surgeons PC1809 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 893-9020
-
2
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 893-9020
-
3
Tennessee River Physicians Pllc1751 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Dr Lund is an excellent Surgeon. He has performed two surgeries on me. I am going for the third surgery soon. He is extremely professional, caring, easy to approach. Very nice office staff.
About Dr. Peter Lund, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Lund has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lund has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lund, there are benefits to both methods.