Overview

Dr. Peter Lund, MD is an Urology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center and Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Lund works at St Vincent Allied Urology in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.