Dr. Lund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Lund, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Lund, MD is an Urology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Lund works at
Locations
St Vincent Allied Urology311 W 24th St Ste 101, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-4214
Saint Vincent Health Center232 W 25th St, Erie, PA 16544 Directions (814) 452-5000Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lund is extremely knowledgeable, professional and approachable. I have full confidence in his analysis and recommendations. He is wholistic in his understanding of patient circumstances. My health is in good hands with this extraordinary specialist. He is rock star in his field. It is a most deserved status.
About Dr. Peter Lund, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lund works at
Dr. Lund has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.