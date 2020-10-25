Dr. Peter Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lucas, MD
Dr. Peter Lucas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Peninsula Community Health Services616 6th St, Bremerton, WA 98337 Directions (360) 377-3776
Peninsula Comm Hlth. Svcs. Pt. Orchard Clinic320 S Kitsap Blvd, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions (360) 377-3776
Hln Physicians Inc.155 Cadillac Dr Ste 110, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 669-1200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Dr. Lucas saved my life. He is knowledgeable and he genuinely cares about his patients. If you genuinely need help and want to get better, this man will do all in his power to help you. Trust.
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811052897
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
