Dr. Peter Lu, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C. and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at The Fertility Institute of New Orleans in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.