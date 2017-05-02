Dr. Peter Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Lu, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C. and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Lakeside Hospital.
The Fertility Institute of New Orleans800 N Causeway Blvd Ste 2C, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
Dr Lu and his staff have been amazing. He always takes the time to explain everything in a way that I can understand. He is also very caring and compassionate which I think is so important when dealing with infertility. I would highly recommend his to anyone.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clin and Found
- Louisiana State University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA
- Charity Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University School of Medicine - Washington, D.C.
