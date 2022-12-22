Overview

Dr. Peter Lotze, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Womens Continence Center Of Grtr Rochester|Womens Continence Ctr Of Grtr Rochester



Dr. Lotze works at OBGYN Medical Center Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.