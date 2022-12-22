See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Peter Lotze, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
4.5 (192)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Lotze, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Womens Continence Center Of Grtr Rochester|Womens Continence Ctr Of Grtr Rochester

Dr. Lotze works at OBGYN Medical Center Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Pelvic Restorative Center
    7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4060
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Women's Pelvic Restorative Center
    1120 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 130, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2063
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 192 ratings
    Patient Ratings (192)
    5 Star
    (177)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 22, 2022
    My family member referred me to Dr. Lotze for a virtual consult. His expertise and recommendations brought me more clarity. I was impressed by his attentiveness, prompt care and concern. He is very helpful. I would highly recommend him to all my contacts.
    Lisa K — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Lotze, MD

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639171903
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Womens Continence Center Of Grtr Rochester|Womens Continence Ctr Of Grtr Rochester
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Lotze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lotze has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lotze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lotze has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    192 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

