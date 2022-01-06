Overview

Dr. Peter Lopez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL and Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.