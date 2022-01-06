Dr. Peter Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Lopez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 692-4240Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Musculoskeletal Surgical Group LLC1901 Haverford Ave Ste 107, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 692-4343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Brandon Orthopedic Associates721 W Robertson St Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9152Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Orthopaedic Institute11286 Boyette Rd Ste 101, Riverview, FL 33569 Directions (813) 686-9151
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Many follow up visits after finger surgery. Not long wait times at all 3 locations. Dr is thorough and shows concern for patients . Finger is healing after saw accident
About Dr. Peter Lopez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1366404550
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Loma Linda Unversity Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College Med|Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Columbia University - St Lukes Hospital|Columia University Sl/R Division
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.