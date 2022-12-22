Dr. Peter Loo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Loo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Loo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Topeka, KS.
Dr. Loo works at
Locations
1
Topeka Physician Group LLC1101 SW 29TH ST, Topeka, KS 66611 Directions (785) 379-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son to see Dr. Loo after my son got a concussion. At this time we seen a bunch of other doctors. Dr. Loo got us in within a few hours of calling and answered all my questions putting this mamas mind at ease.
About Dr. Peter Loo, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1275828535
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Loo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loo works at
Dr. Loo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Loo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loo.
