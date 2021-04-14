Dr. Peter Lontai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lontai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lontai, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Lontai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Peter Lontai MD76 Elmora Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 289-6227
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s been my primary for many years , I would never go anywhere else ... the best!!
About Dr. Peter Lontai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lontai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lontai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lontai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lontai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lontai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lontai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lontai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.