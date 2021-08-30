Dr. Peter Loisides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loisides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Loisides, MD
Dr. Peter Loisides, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Susan E Sprau MD PC2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 335E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 424-3170Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Loisides saved my life. I had an obstructed kidney and was septic. He found that and fixed it quickly. Love this man!
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1679647838
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UCLA
Dr. Loisides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loisides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loisides has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loisides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loisides speaks Greek.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Loisides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loisides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loisides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loisides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.