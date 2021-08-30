Overview

Dr. Peter Loisides, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Loisides works at Martha Hierro, MD Inc in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

