Dr. Peter Loeb, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (166)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Peter Loeb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UAB and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Loeb works at Red Hills Surgery Center in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Red Hills Surgery Center
    1608 Surgeons Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 656-2108
  2
    North Florida Orthopaedics
    1911 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 878-2549

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Capital Healthplan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 166 ratings
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr. Loeb did a reverse shoulder replacement on my right shoulder. He informed me of the risks and what to expect. I came through with flying colors and had no complications. Everything he told me would happen during my recovery did. He is very knowledgeable and really has a great staff.
    P. J. Watkins — Sep 07, 2022
    Orthopedic Surgery
    39 years of experience
    English
    1306848445
    Sports Med
    American Sports Med Institute
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    UAB
    Northwestern
    Dr. Peter Loeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loeb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loeb works at Red Hills Surgery Center in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Loeb’s profile.

    Dr. Loeb has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    166 patients have reviewed Dr. Loeb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loeb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

