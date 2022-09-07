Overview

Dr. Peter Loeb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UAB and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Loeb works at Red Hills Surgery Center in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.