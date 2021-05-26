Dr. Peter Locken III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locken III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Locken III, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Locken III, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Dr. Locken III works at
Locations
Radiation Therapy Associates - LOCUM2501 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 575-2780
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent & caring provider.
About Dr. Peter Locken III, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1396837159
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Locken III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locken III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locken III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Locken III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locken III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locken III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locken III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.