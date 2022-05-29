Overview

Dr. Peter Lloyd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Phs Indian Hospital At Rosebud and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



Dr. Lloyd works at Institute for Specialized Medicine, San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.