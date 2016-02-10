Dr. Peter Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Link, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Link, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Link works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Peter Link209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Link?
An excellent Dr. and surgeon. And also a very nice man.
About Dr. Peter Link, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1497810444
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Link has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Link using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Link works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Link. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Link.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Link, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Link appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.