Overview

Dr. Peter Lindner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Lindner works at Manzanita Internal Medicine in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manzanita Internal Medicine
    7317 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 547-0574
  2. 2
    5515 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 298-1138
  3. 3
    Spotrx Kiosk At El Dorado Internal & Family Medicine
    5555 E 5th St, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-4181

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 21, 2021
    Good listener and diagnostician. Usually only a little behind so wait not too long. Overall an excellent doctor who I highly recommend.
    Emilio Saenz — Jan 21, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Lindner, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285673970
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindner works at Manzanita Internal Medicine in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Lindner’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

