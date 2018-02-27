See All Vascular Surgeons in Alhambra, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Lin, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Peter Lin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Garfield Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at ProVascularMD in Alhambra, CA with other offices in Montebello, CA and Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphedema, Venous Compression and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    University Vascular Associates
    1411 S Garfield Ave Ste 303, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 566-8105
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Beverly Hospital
    309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 726-1222
    Vascular Care Specialists of Los Angeles
    612 W Duarte Rd Ste 303, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 275-9566
    488 E Santa Clara St Ste 303, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 275-9566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Garfield Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphedema
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Lymphedema
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency

Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2018
    Dr. Peter Lin was my surgeon in Houston Texas . He did my vein ablation in 2014. He is highly recommended by me . I was sad when he left Houston Texas . He is the best for me . He was very professional and a caring surgeon !!
    Rizalina Dannug in Houston Texas — Feb 27, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Lin, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    31 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1982784625
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
