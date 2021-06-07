See All Neurologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Peter Lin, MD

Neurology
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Lin works at Valley Parkinson Clinic in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Parkinson Clinic
    15000 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 8, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 358-2876
  2. 2
    Moayed Ali MD
    800 Pollard Rd Ste C30, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 376-0316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Memory Evaluation
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 07, 2021
    Have already recommended him to an acquaintence of ours.
    Mary Daily — Jun 07, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Lin, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1780871186
    Education & Certifications

    • NINDS
    • Stanford University
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at Valley Parkinson Clinic in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

