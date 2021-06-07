Overview

Dr. Peter Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Valley Parkinson Clinic in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.