Dr. Peter Lim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lim works at Renown Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.