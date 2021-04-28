Dr. Peter Liggett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liggett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Liggett, MD
Dr. Peter Liggett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Hilton Head Macula & Retina15 Lafayette Pl, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 422-9987
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Liggett for issues with both my eyes. I was a patient at the famous Wills Eye Hospital in PA, before Dr. Liggett. I dreaded going for my visits, because of the pain and often unkindness of the staff. From my very first visit at Dr. Liggett's office, NO PAIN, NO UNKINDNESS. As a matter of fact this office deserves a, "Gold Star", for their Thoroughness, Competency, Professionalism and Empathy.
About Dr. Peter Liggett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1396775326
Education & Certifications
- Rockefeller Inst Med Rsch
- Cornell Co Op Hosps
- Cornell/New York Hosp
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University Of Illinois
- Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liggett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liggett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liggett has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liggett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Liggett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liggett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liggett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liggett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.