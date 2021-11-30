Dr. Peter Liechty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liechty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Liechty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Liechty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Liechty works at
Locations
One Spine Institute LLC3530 Houma Blvd Ste 202, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 437-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liechty?
My life has changed for the better since Dr. Liechty performed my neck surgery. He is excellent and the staff manager was so kind and patient when I was nervous about the surgery. The staff is amazing and the doctor is a life saver. Thank you Dr. Peter!
About Dr. Peter Liechty, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1952519704
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
- Hope College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liechty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liechty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Liechty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liechty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liechty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liechty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.