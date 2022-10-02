Overview

Dr. Peter Licata, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Licata works at Osteopathic Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.