Overview

Dr. Peter Libre, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Libre works at Ophthalmology in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.