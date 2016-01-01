Dr. Peter Leonovicz III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonovicz III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Leonovicz III, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Leonovicz III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Locations
Lakeshore Medical Clinic LLC4202 W Oakwood Park Ct, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 649-1280
Southeast Surgical S.c.2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 330, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-1280
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Leonovicz III, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
