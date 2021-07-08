See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Valhalla, NY
Dr. Peter Lementowski, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Lementowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Lementowski works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY, Woodbury, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Medical Center
    100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-7000
  2. 2
    Long Island Orthopedics & Joint Replacement Servicces
    2200 Northern Blvd Ste 115, Greenvale, NY 11548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 393-8970
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group
    36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-2800
  5. 5
    Advanced Orthopedics
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1300N, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 789-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Lementowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1942366943
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Presbyterian Hosp/Univ Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The College of New Jersey
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lementowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lementowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lementowski has seen patients for Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lementowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lementowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lementowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lementowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lementowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

