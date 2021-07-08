Overview

Dr. Peter Lementowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Lementowski works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY, Woodbury, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.