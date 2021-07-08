Dr. Lementowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Lementowski, MD
Dr. Peter Lementowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000
2
Long Island Orthopedics & Joint Replacement Servicces2200 Northern Blvd Ste 115, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 393-8970Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 536-2800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
4
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
5
Advanced Orthopedics19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1300N, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 789-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and his staff were wonderful. I saw him 8 years ago when he was on Long Island and he did surgeon my knee, found him in Westchester and went back to him for another problem. Takes his time, explains everything and I left knowing I was in good hands. Can’t ask for more.
About Dr. Peter Lementowski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1942366943
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian Hosp/Univ Of Pennsylvania
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- The College of New Jersey
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lementowski speaks Polish.
