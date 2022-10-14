Overview

Dr. Peter Leff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Leff works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.