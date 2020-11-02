Overview

Dr. Peter Lefevre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Lefevre works at UCLA Obstetrics and Gynecology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.