Dr. Peter Lee, MD
Dr. Peter Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4405 Weaver Pkwy, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 933-4056
Northwestern Medicine Neurology- Lake Forest1000 N Westmoreland Rd # LEVEL3, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
Tri City Balance Center S.c.302 Randall Rd Ste 104A, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-4056
Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center - Delnor351 Delnor Dr Ste 401, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-4056
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Being a doctor myself, I would highly recommend Dr Lee. My career depends on my ability to move and when I came in with a herniated Disc, Dr Lee did all the research before he even met me, knew exactly what was going on and presented all the options. He never tried to pressure me into surgery but did recommend it. The procedure was done with perfection as I had no post operative pain and complications. I was walking the same day. I will always recommend Dr Lee. He is a brilliant surgeon.
About Dr. Peter Lee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1710143698
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University of Miami / Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
