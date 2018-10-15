Overview

Dr. Peter Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL, Geneva, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.