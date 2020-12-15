See All General Surgeons in Rowland Heights, CA
Dr. Peter Lee, MD

General Surgery
5 (68)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Peter Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rowland Heights, CA. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Wave Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Laser Center in Rowland Heights, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA, Arcadia, CA, Irvine, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    WAVE Plastic Surgery
    18433 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 964-7788
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    WAVE Plastic Surgery Center - San Francisco
    450 Sutter St Rm 1918, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 795-8003
  3. 3
    WAVE Aesthetic Laser Center - Arcadia
    400 N Santa Anita Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 898-9711
  4. 4
    WAVE Aesthetic Laser Center - Rowland Heights
    18435 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 964-7788
  5. 5
    WAVE Aesthetic Laser Center - Irvine
    2700 Alton Pkwy # 321, Irvine, CA 92606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 833-0200
  6. 6
    Wave Plastic Surgery Center Inc
    3680 Wilshire Blvd Ste 207, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326279605
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

