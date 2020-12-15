Dr. Peter Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rowland Heights, CA. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
WAVE Plastic Surgery18433 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Directions (626) 964-7788Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
WAVE Plastic Surgery Center - San Francisco450 Sutter St Rm 1918, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 795-8003
-
3
WAVE Aesthetic Laser Center - Arcadia400 N Santa Anita Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 898-9711
-
4
WAVE Aesthetic Laser Center - Rowland Heights18435 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Directions (626) 964-7788
-
5
WAVE Aesthetic Laser Center - Irvine2700 Alton Pkwy # 321, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 833-0200
-
6
Wave Plastic Surgery Center Inc3680 Wilshire Blvd Ste 207, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is awesome. He cares very much about his patients, and is very patient in answering when I ask tons of questions. He had done my treatments for my loss of facial volume and saggy skin, and now I just look at least 5 years younger.
About Dr. Peter Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1326279605
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.