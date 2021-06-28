Overview

Dr. Peter Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Moorestown, NJ. They completed their residency with Brown University Affiliated Hosps



Dr. Lee works at Dermatologic Center For Excellence in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.