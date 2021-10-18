Dr. Peter Lechman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lechman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lechman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Lechman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Nmff - Sono Pediatrics1460 N Halsted St Ste 502, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (312) 926-7337
Northwestern Medical Group - Gleveniew Outpatient Care Center2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (312) 926-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has cared for my four children and has always been a top-notch doctor. When stuff goes bad he does get serious and he will give you his honest advice & care. He is really good with giving a diagnosis and I can’t say that for the other pediatricians that I’ve met when he hasn’t been in. My children are all adults now and they still wish that Dr. Lechman was their doctor.
About Dr. Peter Lechman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, German and Ukrainian
- 1972544328
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lechman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lechman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lechman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lechman speaks German and Ukrainian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.