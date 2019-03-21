Overview

Dr. Peter Lawrence, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Lawrence works at Jackson Urological Assocs PC in Jackson, TN with other offices in Union City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.