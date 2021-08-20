Overview

Dr. Peter Laszlo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Laszlo works at Stow-Falls Medical Outpatient Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH with other offices in Twinsburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.