See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Lascarides works at Peconic Bay Medical Center ER in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Warren Bleiweiss, MD
Dr. Warren Bleiweiss, MD
10 (52)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
Dr. Jason Siefferman, MD
10 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Peconic Bay Medical Center
    1 Heroes Way, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-0707
  2. 2
    Pain Institute of Long Island
    635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 209, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-0707
  3. 3
    Pain Institue of Long Island
    300 Old Country Rd Ste 1, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Peconic Bay Medical Center
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lascarides?

    Mar 29, 2022
    Doctor Lascarides is an excellent doctor I went with a lot of pain in my spine that t i could not take anymore. The Doctor gave me an Epidural injection in the spine he took his time to make sure goes to the right spot, after few days I felt much better. I have no words to thanks the Doctor. Doctor Lascarides is very professional excellent Doctor . I am very happy with his treatment. I recommended it to everyone. Thank you Doctor.
    Jose Chavez — Mar 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lascarides to family and friends

    Dr. Lascarides' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lascarides

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO.

    About Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316227325
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore-LIJ Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lascarides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lascarides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lascarides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lascarides has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lascarides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lascarides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lascarides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lascarides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lascarides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.