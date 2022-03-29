Overview

Dr. Peter Lascarides, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Lascarides works at Peconic Bay Medical Center ER in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.