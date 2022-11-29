See All Podiatrists in Newark, DE
Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Peter Larned, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Larned works at First State Orthopaedics PA in Newark, DE with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE and Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    First State Orthopaedics PA
    620 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 303, Newark, DE 19713
    Delmarva Radiation Services PA
    18947 John J Williams Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
    Christiana Care Health Services Inc
    501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthritis Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Arthritis Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Peroneal Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Larned is excellent. Took the time to explain the bone spur on the top of my foot and offered alternatives to surgery such as the right shoes to wear. He doesn't hurry the appointment is always answers any questions. I highly recommend Dr. Larned.
    Kathy Ciabattoni — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Larned, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1093142614
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    Delaware
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Larned, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larned is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Larned has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larned has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Larned has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larned on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Larned. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larned.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larned, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larned appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

