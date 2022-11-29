Dr. Peter Larned, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larned is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Larned, DPM
Overview
Dr. Peter Larned, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
First State Orthopaedics PA620 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 303, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 999-8511
Delmarva Radiation Services PA18947 John J Williams Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 999-8511
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 428-4413
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larned is excellent. Took the time to explain the bone spur on the top of my foot and offered alternatives to surgery such as the right shoes to wear. He doesn't hurry the appointment is always answers any questions. I highly recommend Dr. Larned.
About Dr. Peter Larned, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Delaware
Dr. Larned has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larned accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larned has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larned has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larned on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Larned speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Larned. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larned.
