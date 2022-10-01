Dr. Langsjoen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Langsjoen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Langsjoen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
Locations
Peter H Langsjoen MD1107 Doctors Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-3778
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langsjoen?
My husband received so much good medical care direction from this great doctor...Will sure miss Dr. Langsjoen input but happy he's able to live a relaxed life after the years of dedicated care to others...
About Dr. Peter Langsjoen, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1639164403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langsjoen has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langsjoen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
