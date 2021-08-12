Overview

Dr. Peter Lang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Med



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.