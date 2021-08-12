Dr. Peter Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Lang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Med
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2450 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 781-4600
-
2
Center for Cardivascular Ct Angiography1429 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 781-4600
-
3
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Richmond21155 Southwest Fwy, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 344-5444
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
He listened to what I have to say!
About Dr. Peter Lang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1861581175
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lang has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lang speaks Vietnamese.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
