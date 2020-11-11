Dr. Peter Lanasa Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanasa Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Lanasa Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Lanasa Sr, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX.
Locations
Usmd Cancer Treatment Centers LLC801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 784-8268
Cleburne Clinic1301 W Henderson St Ste A, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 784-8268
Hospital Affiliations
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Treated me for Prostate Cancer with Proton Radiation therapy. He was thorough with his explanations of treatment and what to expect.
About Dr. Peter Lanasa Sr, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Lanasa Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanasa Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanasa Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanasa Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanasa Sr.
