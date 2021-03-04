Dr. Lambrou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Lambrou, MD
Dr. Peter Lambrou, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Upmchvhs Cancer Center1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 604-2088
Peter Lambrou is the Airline Pilot’s AME, period. If your livelihood is balanced on your First Class medical, Dr. Peter Lambrou should be your Doc. Ask you union committees.
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Lambrou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lambrou works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambrou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambrou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambrou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.